SC rejects government’s plea to stop PTI Long March

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected the government’s request to stop Imran Khan’s long march.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the government’s contempt of court petition against Imran Khan on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the courts must not interfere in the political discourse and ‘should only ensure rule of law’.

“We cannot use the pen as a stick,” he highlighted.

Though, he warned people against damaging public or private assets during the protests.

Demonstrations are a political strategy of the PTI to push forward their agenda, the CJ said adding that he cannot comment on whether it is good or bad but parliament is the real forum for political discourse.

Commenting on the call for Long March, the additional attorney general said, “It is being held because the general elections have not been announced.”

Speaking on the issue, the CJ suggested the federal government hold consultations with the PTI chief to find an amicable solution to the deadlock.

“Talk to those out to protest,” he recommended.

CJ Bandial said the government can make arrangements other than imposing section 144 to deal with demonstrators.

The court then asked Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry to submit a reply on behalf of the PTI chief by Monday to gauge if contempt of court is applicable.

Furthermore, the court also refrained from issuing a contempt of court or show cause notice to Imran Khan.

The hearing was then adjourned till Monday.