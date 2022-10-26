First of many? Domestic violence costs actor Feroze Khan a project

Famous Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz has announced that she will no longer work with Feroze Khan after Aliza Sultan – his ex-wife presented evidence of domestic abuse against the latter before the court to validate her allegations.

The Suno Chanda actor took to her Instagram handle to extend her support to Sultan and announced that she will not stay silent in the face of injustices.

In a long Instagram post, she wrote, “‘To stay silent in the face of injustice is to side with the oppressor.’ In lieu of the situation regarding domestic violence, I have made the difficult but necessary decision to retract my project with Feroze Khan as a sign of support for victims of domestic abuse. I support Aliza Sultan for seeking justice, more strength, and power to you.”

Iqra Aziz worked alongside Feroze Khan in hit Pakistani drama serial Khuda aur Mohabbat 3. The on-screen couple was also cast in the upcoming drama serial – of which Aziz has opted out – is reportedly under the banner of Geo Production.

Yasir Hussain, Aziz’s husband has also spoken up about the ongoing controversy, taking to his Instagram account he penned down what a healthy relationship is like.

He said, “If I raise a hand on my wife, there is a 90% chance of my son doing the same tomorrow. While it is normal for spouses to have arguments, it is not normal for them to beat each other like animals.”

He added that he is against domestic abuse and supports Khan’s ex-wife and her family.

Earlier this week, photos of Aliza Sultan started circulating on social media along with her medico legal examination report mentioning “Blunt injuries on both arms, her back, chest and face and a minor nosebleed.” The provisional diagnosis read that it was an “assault”.

After the photos went viral, several showbiz celebrities including Mariyam Nafees, Asim Azhar, Osman Khalid Butt, Mansha Pasha, Shae Gill, Ushna Shah, Usman Mukhtar and many others, have come forward to support Sultan.

On Tuesday, Khan released a statement denying all the allegations and said that he will handle the matter legally.

