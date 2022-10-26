Kohli returns into top 10 as Babar continues to slip

India’s superstar Virat Kohli has made a remarkable return to the top 10 in the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings following his masterclass against Pakistan.

The right-hander was rewarded for his memorable 82 not out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as he returns to form.

The 33-year-old hit six fours and four giant sixes during his glorious 53-ball stay at the MCG and duly moved up five spots to ninth on the latest rankings.

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan remains on top of the batter list. New Zealand opener Devon Conway jumped three places to second following his unbeaten 92 against Australia.

The innings see Conway jump past India’s Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and South Africa veteran Aiden Markram and within striking distance to challenge Rizwan for top billing at a career-high rating of 831 rating points.