Mark Taylor questions ICC rules after Pakistan, India drama

The clash between Pakistan and India continues to be the talk of the town following the last-over controversy which handed an epic win to the Rohit Sharma-led side.

One of the turning points came in the game when India required five to win off three balls. Virat Kohli was on strike to Nawaz with a free hit following a waist-high full toss from the Pakistan bowler.

The 33-year-old, who scored an unbeaten 82, attempted a sweep on a full ball, but was bowled, with the ball deflecting off the stumps down to third man.

However, former Australian captain Mark Taylor believes that laws of the game should be fine-tuned.

According to law 20.1, the ball becomes dead when it is “finally settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper or bowler” or “a boundary is scored” or “a batter is dismissed.”

As the batter can’t be dismissed either bowled or caught off a free hit, India was perfectly entitled to take the runs.

Commenting on the controversy, the Aussie batter believes that it is an ‘unfair advantage’.

“I think if the ball hits the stumps you’re actually gaining an unfair advantage,” he told Wide World of Sports. “Firstly, in the situation like we saw on Sunday night, the ball can deflect anywhere, and secondly, if the fielding team is trying to run the batter out, the bails are already on the ground and you’ve got to remove the stump, so that’s harder as well.

“I think if the batter is bowled or caught off the free hit, you’re not out but the ball should then be dead, that would be fair and reasonable. You’ve got the advantage of not being out off a free hit, but you shouldn’t benefit a second time from what would normally be considered a dismissal,” he concluded.