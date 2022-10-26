Shehbaz Sharif all set to make maiden visit to China as PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be leaving for China on a two-day visit on November 1.

The prime minister is visiting the neighborly country at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This will be his first visit to China since assuming the office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022.

The premier will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the PM visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

He will also meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Asim Iftikhar said the visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation.