SSWMB takes over garbage removal duties in Hyderabad

Sindh government has transferred the task of Hyderabad’s solid waste management to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

Earlier, the task was [under]performed by the city’s municipal corporation.

The inauguration of the garbage collection ceremony was conducted by provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, and Jam Khan Shoro.

Attaché of the Turkish Embassy also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain said the move is in line with the vision of Bilawal Bhutto.

“All steps will be taken to serve the people at their doorsteps,” he added.

The city which once boasted as the city of nawabs and the elite is now bogged down by heaps of garbage and indifference of the relevant bodies.

Nearly, 2 million people in the city produce around 1,080 tons of trash per day which will now be cleared off by the SSWMB.

Furthermore, the board will also be responsible for the cleanliness of thoroughfares and lanes in the city.