Arshad Sharif’s body sent to PIMS hospital for post-mortem

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif’s body has been sent to the PIMS Hospital Islamabad for conducting the post-mortem.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police on Sunday. His family and friends confirmed on Monday morning.

The Kenyan media reported that Sharif was shot dead Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in what the police termed as a case of mistaken identity.

His body arrived in Pakistan early Wednesday morning. It was received by his family, government officials, and members of the media at the Islamabad International Airport.

The body’s first post-mortem was conducted in Kenya, while the second autopsy will be carried out at the PIMS Hospital, Islamabad.

Dr Naveed Sheikh, the spokesperson of the PIMS hospital, said an eight-member medical board was being considered for Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem, including three MLOs and three clinical doctors.

Earlier, a three-member investigation team has been formed to probe Sharif’s killing. It includes FIA Director Athar Waheed, ISI’s Lt Col Saad Ahmed, and IB Deputy Director-General Umar Shahid.

The foreign ministry and the officials of the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya will assist the team.