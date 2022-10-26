Britons think Kate Middleton is more inspiring than Meghan Markle

The new Princess of Whales has been voted the most inspirational woman of 2022 in Great Britain’s national poll. The pole was a part of the Girls Out Loud campaign – a UK-based social enterprise that attempts to inspire girls across the country.

In the poll, Kate Middleton was up against other Royal family members including Queen Consort Camila, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Other candidates included the UK’s ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss, the English singer Rochelle Humes and the famous actor Emma Watson.

The Princess of Whales earned the top spot on the poll with 35% votes, whereas Camila received 18% and the Duchess of Sussex was left with only 17% votes.

Rochelle Humes won 25% votes putting her in second place and Truss landed in third place as she gathered 23% votes.