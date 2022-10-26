PSX goes bearish, sheds around 500 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday as the index shed around 500 points during the morning session.

When the trading began on Wednesday, the index was trading at 42,190 points. During the morning session, it shed around 680 points to slide down to 41,510.

By the midday bell rang, it recovered slightly to 41,690.20 recording a loss of around 1.18% (499.83 points).

On Tuesday, the market struggled to sustain gains in rollover week despite a host of corporate results announced during the day.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded a decrease of 157.20 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 42,190.03.