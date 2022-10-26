This Lust Stories actor says she rejected ‘sex comedies’ as they are derogatory to women

Indian actor Radhika Apte revealed her opinion on sex comedies in a recent interview. She explained how Varun Dhawan’s Badlapur introduced her to the adult genre and why she’s no longer interested in doing it.

While making it clear, the 37-year-old had no issue with this particular type.

However, the Sacred Games actor admitted that following Badlapur, she received several offers for adult comedies. Still, she turned them down since she believed they objectified women.

Moreover, Apte said she won’t be part of any projects that include derogatory jokes about women.

“I think a couple of adult comedies were offered to me after Badlapur. I don’t have a problem with adult comedies. But, the kind of adult comedies we had, in the past, can be very derogatory to women and can be very very objectified. They objectify women and I don’t like the humour. So, I don’t do it,” the actress told Indian entertainment website Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

The Bollywood actor is one such performer who has dazzled audiences. The actor has always given her all in every part, whether in Sacred Games, Ghoul, or Padman. In the past, one of her bold film scenes was leaked, which had a negative impact on her.