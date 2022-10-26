NEPRA notifies hike of 9 paisas in electricity tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs0.09 per unit in the power tariff on the account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for September.

The hike will be applied to the bills for the month of October.

The increase in electricity price is expected to render an additional burden of Rs1.1 billion on the consumers.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA) had asked the power regulatory authority to approve an increase of 20 paisas per unit in the power tariff.

Upon data analysis, NEPRA said only a charge of Rs0.09 per unit is justifiable.

NEPRA has said that the hike will not apply to K-Electric, Lifeline, and electric vehicle charging stations.