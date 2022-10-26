WATCH: Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon

Marvel Studios has released its long-awaited special presentation Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer which was first announced in December 2020. The first trailer teases a surprise appearance by Kevin Bacon in the Christmas special.

The GOTG franchise has been setting up a Kevin Bacon’s cameo for eight years, as in the first installment of the movies Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) mentions the famous American actor and called him “The great hero who taught people to dance.”

Star-Lord believes that Bacon’s Footloose is the greatest movie of all time.

In the trailer, the Guardians kidnaps Bacon to cheer up Star-Lord.

Watch the trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special here: