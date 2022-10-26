Four impersonating as military, police officers arrested from Karachi

The Karachi police have arrested four people who were blackmailing government officials by impersonating as military and police officers.

During a raid, Karachi police along with an intelligence agency arrested four police imposters including a fake military officer. They have received many complaints against the accused.

Senior Superintendent Police Shabbir Sethar said they had arrested a person who was impersonating as military officer for blackmailing the KMC officials along with the three others. They had also sealed two shops in Machi Miani Market.

The police said four SMGs, a double cabin car, police uniforms and weapons have also been seized from the accused.

A case has been registered at the Kharadar Police Station.