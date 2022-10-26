Court reserves verdict on PTI MNA Saleh Muhammbad’s bail

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court reserved a verdict on the post-arrest bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Saleh Muhammad on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the investigation officer brought the record of the case and presented the arguments on the application while Babar Awan represented Saleh Muhammad as a legal counsel.

After hearing the arguments from both parties, Civil Judge Inam reserved a decision on the application.

The court adjourned the hearing till the production of the complete police record.

On October 21, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police detained and booked PTI member national assembly Saleh Muhammad along with his two bodyguards on counts of terrorism for firing into the air outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Police said that the bodyguards were police officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who used their service issue weapons.