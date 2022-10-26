Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11am | 26th October 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am | 26th October 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am | 26th October 2022 Recommended Govt forms high-level committee to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder WATCH: Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon New NASA tool helps detect ‘super-emitters’ of methane from space Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Case of mistaken identity: Arshad Sharif was shot by Kenyan police Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris Sony teases new alpha-series camera ahead of October 26 launch