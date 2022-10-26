SHC takes notice of ten-year-old flood victim’s gang rape in Clifton

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has taken notice of the gang rape of a 10-year-old flood victim in Karachi’s Clifton area and summoned Karachi South DIG in personal capacity.

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh has taken notice of the incident.

The court has also summoned SSP Investigation South-I has also been summoned in personal capacity.

The police and medical officers confirmed on Monday that a ten-year-old internally displaced child was raped multiple times.

According to Clifton SP Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, a 10-year-old resident of Shikarpur had traveled to Karachi along with her family to escape the floods.

The family, SP Chaudhry said, were homeless and had taken up makeshift residence on a footpath near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine in Clifton.

Based on what they were told by the victim’s mother, they used to make ends meet by seeking alms from passersby and visitors at the shrine apart from dining at the open kitchen operated near the shrine by philanthropists.

Chaudhry said that that the girl’s family, who only spoke Sindhi, told them that the girl had been abducted by unidentified people travelling in a vehicle near the shrine and later dumped her in an abandoned place near the shrine.

When the family found her dumped in an unconscious state , they rushed her to the hospital.

Rapes in Pakistan

Pakistan’s law has declared rape a non-compundable offence. The definition and punishment for this crime have been detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man commits rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under the following circumstances:

Against her will and without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt. With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at [email protected] or [email protected]

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393 Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Pakistan Citizen portal