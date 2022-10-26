One change expected in Pakistan XI for Zimbabwe clash

Pakistan are all set to face Zimbabwe in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 round Thursday, with one change expected in the playing XI.

The Men in Green started their T20 World Cup campaign with a defeat against arch-rivals India after a close game, while game between South Africa and Zimbabwe was washed out as both teams shared a point each.

Pakistan conceded over 45 runs in the last three overs which cost them the game. However, to further strengthen their bowling, the team management may experiment against Zimbabwe.

According to sources, the think-tank is keen on including Mohammad Wasim jr in place of a batter.

Both Haider Ali and Asif Ali are struggling with the bat this year, and one of them could be making the way for the talented pacer, who can swing the bat if needed.

This would allow Pakistan to go all out with their express pace attack which include Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim jr.

Pakistan’s likely XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali/ Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.