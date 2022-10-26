Bumble releases open-source AI that detects unwanted nudes

The dating application Bumble has released an open-source version of its Private Detector AI tool, which alerts users to unwanted nude photographs.

Since 2019, Bumble has utilized machine learning for safeguarding its users from obscene images. The function, known as Private Detector, examines pictures provided and matches to see whether they include objectionable material.

Although it was primarily intended to detect unwanted nude photographs, it may also flag shirtless selfies and pictures of weapons, both of which are prohibited on Bumble.

The software will blur the offensive image when there is a match, giving you the option to see it, block it, or report the sender.

“Even though the number of users sending lewd images on our apps is luckily a negligible minority — just 0.1% — our scale allows us to collect a best-in-the-industry dataset of both lewd and non-lewd images, tailored to achieve the best possible performances on the task,” the US-based dating app wrote in a press release.

“There’s a need to address this issue beyond Bumble’s product ecosystem and engage in a larger conversation about how to address the issue of unsolicited lewd photos — also known as cyber flashing — to make the internet a safer and kinder place for everyone,” Bumble added.

Now available on GitHub, a refined version of the AI is available for commercial use, distribution and modification.