‘Baseless, malicious and untruthful’: Feroze Khan denies domestic violence allegations

Feroze Khan has been in hot waters since his ex-wife, Aliza Sultan has spoken up about the domestic abuse she suffered in four years of their marriage. However, Khan in his recent social media post has denied Sultan’s claims.

The Habs actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday and wrote, “I, Feroze Khan vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious, and untruthful allegations which have been leveled against me and are circulating on the social media rumor mill.”

He said that all the allegations of domestic abuse against him are false and that he will handle the matters legally.

“I very strongly believe in all human rights of every human inhabiting planet earth,” he concluded the statement.

Sultan, earlier this week, presented evidence of domestic abuse before the district and sessions court of Karachi. The medical report describes that there were blunt injuries on her both arms, back, chest, face, and minor bleeding from nose.

The ex-couple tied the knot in March 2018 and officially filed for divorce on September 3 this year, after being married for four years.

Sultan announced her separation from her ex-husband through social media on September 21, mentioning the mental and physical torture she was subjected to during her marriage with Khan.

Since Khan’s ex-wife has spoken up about her abusive marriage, many celebrities including Maryam Nafees, Ushna Shah, Yasir Hussain, Iffat Omer, and many others have extended their support to her.