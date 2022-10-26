ECP announces schedule for Balochistan LG polls on reserved seats

The local body elections on reserve seats for womens, labors, non-Muslims, and farmers in 32 districts of Balochistan will be held on December 14.

The schedule of elections for specific seats in local bodies of 32 districts of Balochistan has been issued in which local council members will cast their votes.

According to the schedule issued by ECP, the process of submitting nomination papers to the Returning Officers for the reserve seats of Local Government elections in 32 districts of Balochistan would be held from November 7 to 9.

The Election commission would be displayed the first list of nominated candidates on November 10, while scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from November 11 to November 14.

According to the schedule, the revised lists of candidates will be posted and election symbols would be allotted to candidates on November 25.