Govt forms high-level committee to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder

The Ministry of Interior constituted a high-level committee to probe the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif, SAMAA TV reported on Wednesday.

According to the notification, a three-member investigation team has been formed to probe Sharif’s killing. It includes FIA Director Athar Waheed, ISI’s Lt Col Saad Ahmed, and IB Deputy Director-General Umar Shahid.

The committee will immediately leave for Kenya.

After completing the investigation, the committee will submit its report to the Interior Ministry.

The foreign ministry and the officials of the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya will assist the team.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday decided to form a judicial commission to be formed to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya.

According to Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the commission will be headed by a high court judge.

The announcement came as the Islamabad High Court refused to make a judicial commission saying that there is no point to constitute the commission at this stage.

The judicial panel can include members from the civil society and the media.

The prime minister assured the nation that there will be a fair and transparent investigation and the facts will be brought before the people.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, meanwhile, has called for a thorough investigation into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif as well as who forced him to flee the country.

“This needs to be thoroughly investigated. We all are aware that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had talked to the Kenyan president. The two governments are in constant contact. We are receiving the details,” he added.

General Iftikhar said that although the Kenyan government and their police have clearly admitted that it was case of mistaken identity, lot of questions have been raised about the circumstances under which the incident took place.

“A highest-level investigation is needed to take it to the logical conclusion, so speculations could be put to rest,” he added.

Arshad Sharif murder

Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock that had been set up to check on motor vehicles using the route, a Kenyan local media claimed.

According to The Star, a Kenyan news website, a senior Pakistani journalist was shot dead Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in what the police termed as a case of mistaken identity.

The police said Sharif along with his driver was driving from Magadi Town to Nairobi when they were flagged down at a roadblock being manned by a group of police officers.

Police headquarters said Independent Policing Oversight Authority will take over the case.