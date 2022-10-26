Arshad Sharif murder: Maryam Nawaz apologizes, deletes tweet after backlash

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has deleted her tweet about journalist Arshad Sharif and apologized for what people have been calling an insensitive one.

Following the news of Arshad’s death, she re-tweeted a picture of Arshad Sharif’s coffin being loaded into an aircraft with the caption, “I don’t feel good RTing this but this is a lesson for the mankind that we must all imbibe.”

The PML-N faced severe criticism online for her insensitive take.

Later on, Maryam deleted her tweet and apologized saying that it was not her intention to hurt anyone.

PML-N vice-president said that her tweet “was NOT aimed at mocking someone but about learning our lessons from the past.”

Maryam Nawaz further said that she is removing the tweet regarding Arshad Sharif and apologizes if it has hurt anyone because she had no such intention.

“May no one ever have to go through this pain. Prayers for the bereaved family,” she said.

