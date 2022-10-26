With soul transcendent: Arshad Sharif’s body returns home to Pakistan

The body of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, who was mistakenly killed in Kenya over the weekend, returned to Pakistan early on Wednesday morning.

His body arrived aboard the flight of a private airline, Qatar Airways QR-632. The flight landed at Islamabad International Airport.

The body was recieved at the cargo section of the airport by members of Sharif’s family, the government, and members of the media.

Some members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and PTI MNA Kanwal Shauzaib were also present to receive the body.

Sharif is expected to be laid to rest at the graveyard in Islamabad’s H-11 on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed a judicial inquiry into Sharif’s murder. The inquiry came as the country’s military wrote to the premier to direct an investigation into the mysterious murder.