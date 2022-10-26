Videos » Nadeem Malik Imran Khan kay long march se mulk ko nuqsan ka khadsha hai - Nadeem Malik Live | 25th October 2022 Imran Khan kay long march se mulk ko nuqsan ka khadsha hai - Nadeem Malik Live | 25th October 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Imran Khan kay long march se mulk ko nuqsan ka khadsha hai - Nadeem Malik Live | 25th October 2022 Recommended Imran Khan announces long march against govt on Friday HRCP expresses reservations over new enforced disappearances law Saudi blasts release of oil reserves ‘to manipulate markets’ Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Case of mistaken identity: Arshad Sharif was shot by Kenyan police Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris Sony teases new alpha-series camera ahead of October 26 launch