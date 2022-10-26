Govt warns Imran’s long march would be dealt with iron hands

Soon after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced his long march for later this week, senior government ministers hit out, saying that they will strongly deal with the marchers.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran was seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for himself to escape punishment in the foreign funding and the Toshakhana cases.

Similarly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) leader Abid Sher Ali stated that the government will deal with the long march with iron hands.

“There is no leniency for certified thieves,” he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from its official account on social media platform Twitter said that in the canonical state of Medinah, the hands of rulers would have been amputated, if a ruler had been found guilty of stealing.