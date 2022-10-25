Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday evening met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) at the royal palace in Riyadh.

Upon his arrival at the palace, Shehbaz was warmly greeted by MBS.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman embrace warmly in Riyadh. PHOTO: PM OFFICE

Shehbaz was accompanied by Federal Ministers of Finance Ishaq Dar and Defence Khawaja Asif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman sit during a formal meeting in Riyadh. PHOTO: PM OFFICE

Shehbaz is currently on a two-day tour to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Salman to attend the Future Initiative Conference in Riyadh.

Earlier in the day, while speaking at the conference, Shehbaz told a hall full of global investors and entrepreneurs that Pakistan was open for business.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.