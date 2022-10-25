HRCP expresses reservations over new enforced disappearances law

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday expresses reservations over the recently passed Criminal Laws (Amend­ment) Bill 2022.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, HRCP Chairperson Hina Jilani said that while the amendment acknowledges the crime of enforced disappearance and defines it as an ‘unlawful or illegal deprivation of liberty by an agent of the state’, it does not address the need for a new legal architecture extending civilian oversight to these very agents.

The HRCP further stated that such a provision is central to any effective legislation to curb enforced disappearances, given the thousands of allegations and testimonies that hold state agencies responsible for this practice.

Enforced disappearances, Jilani said, must be treated as a separate, autonomous crime.

“Any legislation to curb this practice must provide guarantees that anyone deprived of their liberty is kept in a fully authorized place of detention and victims, their families and witnesses provided protection in case of reprisals,” she added.

Pakistan, the commission said, must also sign and ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

Legislation to determine the mandate of state agencies is also necessary, HRCP said, claiming that in representation before the superior courts to have had ‘lawful’ authority to arrest persons accused of ‘anti-state activities.’

Additionally, the bill does not address the question of reparations to victims and their families, nor does it address the accountability of perpetrators.