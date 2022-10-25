Price of fresh milk fixed at Rs170 per liter in Karachi

The city’s administration on Tuesday fixed the price of milk at Rs170 per liter as it sought to control the runaway price of the essential commodity in the megalopolis.

The new rates will be applicable from today.

A notification issued by the Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that a decision regarding the price of fresh milk was set at a meeting between Memon and leaders of various associations of dairy farmers and retailers.

After reviewing the recommendations of all sides, a final price was fixed, with retailers the apparent beneficiaries.

“The prices of milk at dairy farms, wholesalers, and retailers shops will be Rs153, Rs160, and Rs170, respectively,” announced Memon after the meeting.

Dairy farmers, wholesalers and retailers had urged the city to review the official price of milk based on the increase in production, transportation and storage costs in the past 10 months.

They had demanded that the official price should be increased to Rs180 at the retail level.

With one meeting earlier having ended inconclusively, Tuesday’s meeting was more result-oriented with Karachi commissioner warning all stakeholders that the city administration would take stern against those who would violate the decided rates.

Earlier, the Karachi Dairy and Cattle farm Association had increased the price of milk by Rs20 per liter to Rs200 per liter.