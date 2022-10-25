Imran Khan announces long march against govt on Friday

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that his party will lead a long march on the federal capital from Friday.

The long march will commence after Friday prayers from Liberty Roundabout in the provincial capital of Lahore.

He announced this during a news conference at the Chief Minister House in Lahore on Tuesday.

During the news conference, he said that when he last led a long march on the federal capital, he said that the government launched an attack on peaceful protesters.

He added that if he did not call off the march the following morning it could have led to widespread bloodshed.

“After the by-elections in July, they started lodging cases against me left right and center, registering around 24 cases,” he complained.

“They (government) also lodged cases against our leadership,” he added.

He added that during his tenure, there were three long-marches initiated by opposition parties including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and even on by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. However, he said that his government never stopped these parties from heading to the federal capital or staging a sit in nor his government launch a crackdown against members of the protesting party.

The government also unleashed a blitz against the media to silence them including arrest and assault on Imran Riaz Khan, harassing Sami Ibrahim, he said.

The former prime minister further conceded that there have been backchannel talks with the government, stating that the doors for dialogue were open.

“But the other political parties do not want to solve the issues through talks,” he complained.

“All political parties do backchannel diplomacy,” he said, adding that “But, I knew they would not accept our demands to conduct elections as soon as possible.”

During the press conference, he also challenged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari to contest elections in Sindh after the PTI march.

“He cannot defeat me in Sindh,” Imran claimed who recently won a by-election in Karachi.

He was confident that millions of people will join his long march, having spent the better part of the month canvassing public gatherings and taking oath from the public to join his march.

He vowed that their march would be peaceful.

“I don’t know why they are deploying law enforcements in such large numbers to stop our peaceful march,” he asked, adding that their party had a clear history of conducting a peaceful march.

In a message to the puppeteers, Imran said that those who are the government’s handlers should not try and obstruct him.

“I just want to give them message that: Do not stop the peaceful march; otherwise there would be chaos like Sri Lanka,” he said.

During the press conference he also announced to construct monument for slain journalist Arshad Sharif in Peshawar.