‘Pakistan is open for business’, PM Shehbaz tells global entrepreneurs

With a growing population geared towards the use of technology, “Pakistan is open for business” with global investors and entrepreneurs.

This was declared by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while addressing the Future Initiative Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Shehbaz invited global entrepreneurs to invest in growing business opportunities in the Pakistani market and highlighted the significance of technology’s growing power and enablement.

“Tech power is the great equalizer,” he said, adding, “I have seen in Pakistan how young men and women are developing their careers and strengthening their earnings by benefitting from technological breakthroughs within the largest digital matrix like e-commerce.”

He added that Pakistan has a young population and their needs cannot be fulfilled properly given the means of production or resources.

While speaking about the energy needs of Pakistan, PM Shehbaz informed the forum about the government’s plan to generate around 10,000 MW of power through solar to meet peak load demand. The simultaneous impact would be to lessen the country’s dependence on fossil fuel.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for those looking for attractive returns,” he stated.

Shehbaz went on to say that Pakistan has been upgrading its transport, energy, and digital infrastructure alongside encouraging private enterprises to drive the economy of the country.

He invited entrepreneurs present at the summit for partnerships in public goods production ventures.

Furthermore, the prime minister proposed the Future Investment Forum consider developing satellite units in leading educational institutions of the country to promote entrepreneurship innovation among the youth and experience the Pakistani business market.

PM Shehbaz said, The satellite could become the center of the network of researchers, innovators, investors, and service providers to harness the capacities, which, if optimized, would take Pakistan to a higher level of social and economic development.

“I am determined to deliver efficient and competent governance in these difficult times,” he said.

“I ask you to join hands with me, and together let’s unlock and unleash our combined energies to carve the future we all want for our coming generations,” he added.