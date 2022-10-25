Sindh’s schools failing to equally treat Urdu and Sindhi, admits education minister

Schools in Sindh are failing to equally treat the national and regional language, admitted the provincial education minister on Tuesday.

He went on to lament that students these days are least interested in either language.

Addressing a seminar in Karachi about mother languages on Tuesday, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that people are not interested in learning the regional language of Sindhi or the national language of Urdu.

He added that children today believe that learning the official language English offers brighter career prospects.

The problem is compounded when, Shah said, teachers also take scant interest in teaching native languages to students despite legal obligations.

“People think, if they speak English fluently, they can earn more money,” he gave an honest and objective assessment of the problem.

“Such behavior destroys the heritage of the subcontinent.”

Shah told the audience that the Sindh Assembly had passed laws which make it mandatory for Urdu and Sindhi languages to be taught at all educational institutions of the province. Despite that, he said that the people have shown little interest in learning the native languages.

He complained that many schools continue to take a disproportionate approach towards teaching Urdu and Sindhi.

To address this in the private sector, he said that the government set up a regulatory authority and several schools hired teachers to teach the Sindhi language. Unfortunately, he said that there were many such teachers who did not know the language well enough to teach.

He further lamented that many members of the provincial assembly too do not show any interest in ensuring poor children in their constituency are admitted to private schools under the 10% scholarship law.

The seminar had been organized by the directorate of private institutions of Sindh.