Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 6pm | 25th October 2022 Samaa News Headlines 6pm | 25th October 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 6pm | 25th October 2022 Recommended Imran Khan announces long march against govt from Friday PM Shehbaz decides to form judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif murder Two years old died of burn injuries, exposed Punjab healthcare system Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Case of mistaken identity: Arshad Sharif was shot by Kenyan police Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris Sony teases new alpha-series camera ahead of October 26 launch