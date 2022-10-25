Two years old died of burn injuries, exposed Punjab healthcare system

A two-year-old toddler died of severe burn injuries in Lahore after multiple hospitals ion the province refused to treat her.

The relatives of the two years old baby girl Aleeza said that the girl hails from Okara.

After suffering from severe burn injuries, she was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Okara city. But the medics there refused to attend to the toddler due to the unavailability of a burns ward there.

She was referred to Lahore for treatment.

“They sent us to Lahore,” Aleeza’s mother said, adding, “Doctors in the Children’s Hospital and the Jinnah Hospital also refused to admit the baby.”

The family of the deceased girl further said that we had been wandering at Jinnah hospital and children hospital for two days, but the doctors in both hospitals refused her to admit due to unavailability of burns ward.

Ultimately, they took the baby girl to the Mayo Hospital, where doctors admitted her in burns ward, where she was allegedly not provided any medicines for her severe injuries.

“Unfortunately, she died of her burn injuries after two days,” the girl’s parents commented.

The doctors in Mayo hospital said that there are several hospitals in Punjab with burns units, but due to limited resources, and shortage of beds, and inadequate staff, they are helpless in caring for all the patients that come from across the country.

A source in the Children’s Hospital further disclosed that although the has a burns unit for children, they only cater to limited number of children, which could be why they refused to treat girl Aleeza for treatment.