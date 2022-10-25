Tragedy abroad: Imran suggests Arshad Sharif’s voice was ‘silenced’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday termed the attack on senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya as a means to ‘silence’ his voice.

He said this while addressing a lawyer’s convention in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Arshad Sharif had been threatened inside his house, Imran said, adding that he (Imran Khan) had received information relating to death threats to the senior journalist.

“I asked Arshad Sharif to leave the country, but he refused to do so” Imran said while extolling the qualities of the journalist.

“I informed him that I have information about threats to him, just as I had information about four people in a closed room planning to assassinate me,” Imran said.

“They tried to call Arshad Sharif back [to Pakistan] to detain him and silence him and do the same to him what they did to Shahbaz Gill,” he said.

“They have martyred Arshad Sharif,” the former premier added.

The PTI chairman urgd the nation to stand against the mysterious murder of the veteran journalist in Kenya.

“There will not be any difference between humans and animals if the nation does unite against the murder of Arshad Sharif,” he stressed.

He said that Arshad Sharif was a patriotic Pakistani and a journalist who used to stand for the truth no matter what.

“Everybody knows his conscience was clean and could not be bought,” he said.

“Those nation who are unable to distinguish between good and bad disintegrate,” he added.

The former premier said that Arshad Sharif never spared any mafia and used to expose them, specifically the two corrupt families of the country in every program of his with evidence.

“He was a person who always stood with national interest and did programs for the Pakistan Army,” he said, adding, that his murder is a tragedy for Pakistan.

While specifically mentioning the lawyer fraternity, he said, “The stage at which our country is, it is a challenge for all of you.”