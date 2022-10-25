PCB changes name of iconic National Stadium Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday changed the name of the historic National Stadium Karachi.

The venue will now be known as the National Bank Cricket Arena as both the PCB and the National Bank of Pakistan signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the naming rights.

Besides the naming rights agreement, the PCB and NBP will also collaborate and partner on sponsoring initiatives to promote and develop grassroots cricket across the country.

“I want to welcome National Bank of Pakistan back in the PCB family after having supported Pakistan cricket in the past,” said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. “NBP again partnering with the PCB is a great news as this reflects that prestigious organisations are willing to be associated with the Pakistan cricket brand as they see a lot of value in it for themselves.

“Additionally, I am grateful to the National Bank of Pakistan for also extending support to the PCB Pathways Programme. I have always emphasised on creating processes for the raw talent that can be professionally channelized into the national framework. In this background, this partnership with NBP is a significant movement in that direction.”

“We are delighted to partner with the PCB,” said NBP President and CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie. “The National Stadium, Karachi is one of the most iconic cricket venues in the world and has hosted some of the legends of all eras since Test cricket was first played there.

“We are honoured to associate with such an incredible cricket venue, our endeavour during the next five years would be to help the PCB further uplift the venue while making contributions to Pakistan cricket across the country at the grass root level simultaneously.”

As per the MoU, the National Bank of Pakistan will be allowed to use the venue nomenclature and signage outside the playing area.