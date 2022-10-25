ECP asks SC to annul ‘self-contradictory’ LHC order suspending show cause notice

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenged on Tuesday the interim order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), which suspended the show-cause notices issued to Imran Khan for undermining the commission, in the country’s top court.

In an application filed before the Supreme Court, the ECP has pointed out the contradiction in the interim order, “Contempt proceedings ‘may continue’ while simultaneously restraining the Petitioner ECP from taking any ‘adverse action’ against the Respondent [Imran Khan]”.

The commission contests that although the LHC asked it to seek a response on the show cause notice, the court barred it from taking any punitive measures till the final court order.

The election management body appealed to the apex court to set aside the interim order by the LHC to allow it to perform its constitutional functions properly.

It also highlighted that the said order cannot be sustained as per the law owing to its conflicting nature.

The application also notes that the “Impugned Order has had the effect of undermining the Petitioner ECP’s authority and has effectively suspended section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017” throwing weight behind those maligning the ECP.

It is worth noting that the ECP had issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, senior politician Asad Umar, and former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over the contempt of commission.

Later, owing to a lack of a satisfactory response, the ECP issued show-cause notices to the respondents which were challenged by the latter in the LHC.

In its September 21 interim order, the LHC directed the ECP to go on with contempt proceedings but stopped it from using its discretion to punish the defendants.