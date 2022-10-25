FIFA World Cup 2022: These are the artists likely to perform at opening ceremony

With less than a month remaining in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, fans have started speculating about the opening ceremony of the long-awaited event and who is going to perform?

Numerous reports suggest that fans might see Shakira, Dua Lipa and K-Pop Band “BTS” at the ceremony.

After starring in the official song for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Light the Sky, Nora Fatehi is prepared to perform at the occasion, making history as the first Southeast Asian actor to do so along with Iraqi musician Rahma Riad, Moroccan singer Manal Benchlikha, and Emirati vocalist Balqees.

Other than them, it is still not confirmed who else will perform in the event.

Besides them, it is still not officially confirmed who else will be performing. However, FIFA expects to seal the participation of the band BTS, and according to various media, Shakira could be again at the opening ceremony.

BTS

The seven-member South Korean boy band BTS, known as the Bangtan Boys, was established in 2013. Before debuting in the US in 2018, the group experienced tremendous success throughout Asia.

The first K-pop group, BTS, has been nominated for many Grammy Awards and has won a Billboard Music Award.

Shakira

Colombian singer-songwriter-dancer-philanthropist Shakira became well-known in the early 2000s because of her top hits “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes.”

Shakira became one of the best-selling musicians of all time after releasing eight studio albums and amassing a global record sales total of over 75 million.

Dua Lipa

British singer, songwriter, and model Dua Lipa initially became well-known in 2015 thanks to her self-titled first album.

Dua Lipa became one of the most promising new musicians of the last several years due to the album, which produced the smash songs “Be the One” and “IDGAF.”

It is also expected that the WAKA WAKA singer will open the World Cup alongside Dua Lipa and the members of BTS, who will make their debut on the World Cup opening stage.

FIFA has not yet confirmed the news, but rumors are starting to spread, and fans already imagine how spectacular the show will be before the Qatar vs. Ecuador match, the first tournament.