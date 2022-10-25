WATCH: Jaya Bachchan chides paparazzi, calls them intruders

The Bachchan family was spotted on Monday celebrating Diwali – a Hindu festival. Amid, Jaya Bachchan’s video has gone viral in which she can be seen lashing out at paparazzi.

In a recent viral video, the Silsila actor can be seen chasing the paparazzi away outside her residence, calling them intruders.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (how are you using flash on your camera for taking pictures)? Intruders.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Recently, Jaya Bachchan in her granddaughter’s podcast told that she despise people who interfere in her personal life.

Speaking to Navya she said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed)?”