England recall Roy for Australia ODI series

Jason Roy has been given a chance to revive his England career after being included in the squad announced Tuesday for next month’s one-day international series against Australia.

Opening batsman Roy was dropped from the England squad currently competing in the T20 World Cup in Australia and removed from the list of centrally contracted players following a run of low scores at both international and domestic level.

He endured an especially miserable time in The Hundred, averaging 8.5 over six innings for Oval Invincibles and making three ducks.

The 32-year-old had previously been an integral part of England’s white-ball sides and featured in the XI that won the 2019 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Roy said last week he was “gutted” and “motivated to say the least” about his axing as he signalled his determination to regain his place.

With England white-ball captain Jos Buttler batting down the order in ODIs and Jonny Bairstow injured, Roy could now open alongside Phil Salt in the three-match series against Australia that starts in Adelaide on November 17, just four days after the scheduled T20 World Cup final.

England have also recalled Sam Billings, James Vince and Olly Stone while Luke Wood, uncapped at ODI level, has also been drafted into a group containing nine members of England’s T20 World Cup squad.

Test captain Ben Stokes, now retired from ODIs, is not included along with Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood.

The quartet are set to arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 18, the day after the first ODI, to being preparations for the Test tour of Pakistan.

Alex Hales is another member of the World Cup squad to miss out, having recently returned from a three-and-a-half year long international exile.

After the first ODI in Adelaide, the series continues at Sydney on November 19 before concluding in Melbourne on November 22.

England ODI squad

Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood