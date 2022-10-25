Swabi, Mardan tobacco growers claim increased tax has all but crushed industry

Tobacco growers and manufacturers of tobacco products in Swabi and Mardan have claimed that high tax regime on the product has all but crushed the local industry.

This was detailed to a special committee of the Senate headed by Senator Molana Attaur Rehman which visited Swabi and Mardan on Monday to hear complaints of local tobacco growers and manufacturers with regards to recent tobacco tax measures.

The committee members visited factories in Swabi where they heard that the tax on local tobacco products had been increased from Rs10 to Rs39, an increase of 390%.

The committee was told that tobacco is regarded as a cash crop in Swabi and that it employs a majority of the local population.

However, local complained that the levy has compelled manufacturers to shut down their factories, rendering hundreds jobless and damaging the local economy.

Senator Rehman told local manufacturers and growers that their concerns will be addressed fairly.

Before concluding the report, the committee is anticipated to seek input from representatives of multinational companies and FBR officials.

During the tour Senator Attaur Rehman was accompanied by Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Umer Farooq, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Naseema Ehsan, Senator Dilawar Khan and Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman.