Four killed in Kalat road accident

Four people including the chief selector of Balochistan Hockey Association were killed as a passenger coach collided with a car in Kalat, Balochistan.

According to the police, the accident took place when a passenger coach had a head-on collision on the National Highway near Ghousabad Jan Hotel in Kalat.

As a result, four people in the car died on the spot. The bodies were moved to district headquarter (DHQ) hospital.

Police said that the deceased passengers hailed from Quetta, and are identified as Mujahid Aslam, Mir Ali Kurd, Imtiaz Shah and Abdul Rahim Durrani.

They were returning from Khuzdar to Quetta after taking hockey trials under the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Program.