Greening drive kicks off in Makkah’s grand mosque

In a bid to fight climate change and soaring temperatures, Saudi authorities have inaugurated a program to green up Masjid Al-Haram.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the General President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, inaugurated the plantation drive in Makkah’s grand mosque this week.

As per Saudi media, the concrete outer walls, the southern courtyard and some pillars of the bridges will be uplifted through the greenery.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Sudais has said that the management of Haram Sharif is trying to ensure the provision of clean air in Masjid Al Haram on a sustainable basis.

He said that the management wishes to get rid of environmental pollution as well as rely on clean energy.

The general president hoped visitors will enjoy the greenery.

Al Sudais further said that the review of planting arrangements in the courtyards of Masjid Al-Haram has been completed and plantations will be added in three important places.

It is worth noting that the project aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green initiative which encourages forestation and greening to stop the worsening climate crisis in the region.

This project would also help alleviate the impact of global warming, reduce air pollution and improve air quality in general.

The average temperature in Makkah hovers above 40°C in summers which is expected to rise even more due to global warming in the next few years.

Researchers claim that trees and green covers may reduce the feel of high temperature by several degree centigrade.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, trees, and vegetation lower surface and air temperatures by providing shade and through evapotranspiration.

“Shaded surfaces maybe 11–25°C cooler than the peak temperatures of unshaded materials,” it claims.