PM Shehbaz decides to form judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif murder

It will be headed by a high court judge
Samaa Web Desk Oct 25, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday decided to form a judicial commission to be formed to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya.

According to Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the commission will be headed by a high court judge.

The announcement came as the Islamabad High Court refused to make a judicial commission saying that there is no point to constitute the commission at this stage.

The judicial panel can include members from the civil society and the media.

More to follow…

