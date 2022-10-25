PM Shehbaz decides to form judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif murder

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday decided to form a judicial commission to be formed to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya.

According to Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the commission will be headed by a high court judge.

The announcement came as the Islamabad High Court refused to make a judicial commission saying that there is no point to constitute the commission at this stage.

The judicial panel can include members from the civil society and the media.

