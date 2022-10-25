After four years behind bars, Karachi ATC acquits Ali Wazir, 12 others

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi acquitted on Tuesday incarcerated Member National Assembly Ali Wazir and 12 others in a terrorism case.

During the proceeding on Tuesday, Wazir’s counsel told the court that the legislator was arrested from Peshawar and has since spent more than two years in jail. He said that the case against Wazir was registered in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi.

Wazir, who was elected as an MNA from NA-50 South Waziristan, along with 12 others were booked for making speeches against the country and national security.

Four cases were registered against Wazir in different police stations of Karachi and he has been granted bail in all four cases, the counsel added.

After hearing the arguments of all the parties and reviewing the evidence presented, the court declared Ali Wazir and others not-guilty.

The court said that it found no-evidence against the accused.

Wazir has been behind bars since December 31, 2020, for allegedly delivering provocative speeches inciting hate against the state institutions and treason.

He and some other party leaders were booked in four identical cases registered at Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) pertaining to the said charges.