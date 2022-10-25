Lal Haveli illegal occupation: ETPB expands investigations

The government has expanded its investigation into the alleged illegal occupation of buildings adjacent to Lal Haveli, the mansion which serves as the residence of Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

On Tuesday, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Administrator for Rawalpindi held a hearing into the matter.

During the hearing, he expanded investigations and directed his deputy director to submit all relevant records regarding the occupation of Lal Haveli and adjoining seven units.

Last week, the Auqaf department had declared that seven different housing units in the area, including the Lal Haveli, was occupied illegally by Sheikh Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique are illegal.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid and his brother had approached a local court against the decision of the Auqaf department.

A sessions judge had directed the petitioners to file an appeal before the relevant forum.

Sheikh Siddique subsequently filed an appeal with the administrator against the decision of the deputy administrator.

The ETPB administrator has now sought all relevant records on the case and will resume hearings on October 28.

Earlier, ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan had reserved judgment on the case on September 26. The judgment said that the petitioner could not produce any records related to other units including Lal Haveli.

The written judgment said that due to political influence, the case was delayed for 27 years, with the Sheikh brothers failing to pay the Auqaf department since 1995.

The deputy administrator had issued a notice to Sheikh Siddique on October 11, to vacate Lal Haveli by October 19.