A day after increase, NEPRA reduces power tariff for Karachi by Rs4.87 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved a cut in the electricity tariff for Karachi by Rs4.68 per unit for September on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

This was decided during a hearing headed by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi on K-Electric’s tariff on Tuesday.

The tariff reduction will provide citizens of Karachi a relief worth Rs7.84 billion.

According to K-Electric officials, the overall tariff has been reduced by 36% this month, adding that the reduction will only be applicable to customers of KE.

Additionally, the officials stated that the consumption of Regassified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) has also been reduced by 30%.

On Monday, Nepra released a detailed decision on increasing K-Electric’s tariff by Rs12 per unit on account of liabilities to fuel and other power suppliers who feed into K-Electric’s grid for onward distribution to its consumers.