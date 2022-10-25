Hafeez identifies major flaw in Haider’s batting technique

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has identified a major flaw in Haider Ali’s batting technique.

The top-order batter is struggling with the bat since being given the proper run in the starting XI this year.

Hafeez, aka ‘the Professor’, believes that the rookie batter is struggling for form because he is neglecting the basics.

“If Haider wants to serve the Pakistan cricket for long,” he said. “When we were in New Zealand, he went as an opener with Tim Southee and Trent Boult bowling. I was sitting in the dugout padded up to bat at number four in Hamilton. I was watching that he [Haider] opened the stance and he slogged it towards mid-wicket for a maximum.”

“And I was sitting at the back thinking how come he can play a short like that as an opener?” he said. “Yes, you can play a proper short and get a six rather than opening up like playing the last ball of the game. Our coach was also clapping on that effort.”

“I asked the coach, do you really think you should praise him for that? The same thing continues today. He comes in and started slogging rather than playing on the ball on merit. Why is he not playing the first few balls following the basics?”

It is worth mentioning here that the right-hander has played 11 games this year scoring just 93 runs at a below-par average of 10.33, striking at 119.23.