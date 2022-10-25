Human Rights Commission says 119 AIDS patients housed in Adiala Jail

An inquiry report of the Human Rights Commission on the living conditions of inmates of Adiala Jail has revealed that at least 119 prisoners suffering from Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) are housed in the facility.

AIDS is a chronic and life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The virus damages the immune system and inhibits the body’s ability to fight infection and disease.

The damning human rights report further states that there is only one male doctor for around 5,851 male prisoners of the Adiala Jail and out of the assigned medical budget of Rs7.5 million only Rs1.5 million is disbursed to meet the healthcare needs of the inmates.

A total of 1,404 drug addicts requiring medical attention are also incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

The report also revealed that the jail only has a capacity of 2,174 prisoners but the law enforcement agencies have housed a total of 6,980 prisoners in it including 82 minors, which is around 180% more than capacity.

According to the report, the long-term deployment of staff has also strengthened the roots of corruption in the facility.

In Adiala Jail, an ASI has been working for 28 years while a deputy superintendent has been serving for over a decade.

The report also claims that bribery is rampant and in fact inevitable for even legal facilitation within the prison.

Inmates also reported several incidences of violence including beatings with rubber tires to the fact-finding mission.

As per the report, 900 inmates hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also housed within the correctional facility although the Haripur Jail has space available for around 500 more prisoners.

Currently, Haripur jail only has 300 inmates while it has the capacity to host around 800 prisoners.