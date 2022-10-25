WhatsApp restored after staying down for two hours in several countries

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has been restored after it stayed down for around two hours in multiple countries including Pakistan.

The messages showed only a single tick after they were sent.

The problem had been reported from multiple countries including Pakistan around noon in local time.

And hence, it started trending on Twitter with people sharing screenshots to find out if others were facing the same issue too.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” the meta spokesperson said, as per Reuters.

The Meta-owned instant messaging app was also hit by a significant outage in June 2022 that likely affected tens of millions of users. Moreover, popular social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram were hit by this problem.

Notably, Downdetector also reported an issue in another messaging platform Discord.