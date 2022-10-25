Rupee powers-up against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee made improvements on Tuesday as it gained Rs0.91 on the back of the removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) watchlist and the $1.5 billion loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In the interbank market, the trading value of the Rupee saw itself rise from Monday’s Rs220.41 to Rs219.50 against the US dollar on Tuesday morning.

The Pakistani rupee started its improvement trend on Thursday by gaining a minuscule of 9 paisas to close the day at Rs220.41.

The upward movement of the rupee continued on Friday reaching Rs220.84 in the interbank market.

The Rupee’s growth is widely linked to the FATF’s grey list decision and the ADB loan which makes it likely for Pakistan to get numerous economic benefits, including the increase in foreign investment and remittances.